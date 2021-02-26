Smith County officials distribute water flown in on Texas Air National Guard C-130s

From Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Smith County officials have continued to work this week to help receive and distribute water delivered to the region by military planes sent by the State of Texas.
Government agencies, including cities, counties, and school districts, as well as nonprofit and other various organizations throughout the region, requested water from the state following the Winter Storm last week.
Water has been distributed so far to the following agencies and organizations:
- Counties - Henderson, Cherokee, Van Zandt, Wood, and Rusk
- Cities – Eustace, Athens, Mineola, Wills Point, Palestine, and Grand Saline
- Independent School Districts – Tyler, Athens, Eustace, Fruitvale, Wills Point, Whitehouse, and Jacksonville
- Northeast Texas Public Health District, Red Cross, Troup Fire Department, Whitehouse Police Department, Camp V in Tyler, Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler, Refuge of Light in Tyler, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler, Rose Valley Apartments in Tyler, Cornerstone, HOPE in Jacksonville
The first C-130, flown by Texas Air National Guard, delivered 14 pallets of water on Sunday, February 21. Smith County Road and Bridge crews transported it to a county facility that has been storing supplies for the region.
On Monday and Tuesday, C-130s delivered 14 pallets of water each day.
On Wednesday, a C-130 delivered 20 pallets of MRE’s (Meals Ready-to-Eat).
On Thursday, two of the planes came in to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, each bringing 14 pallets of water. The MRE’s delivered the day before were loaded back onto one of the planes to be delivered to another region.
Each time the planes brought more supplies, Road and Bridge crews were helped by Tyler airport personnel to load the water and food in their Road and Bridge haul trucks. It was then taken to a Road and Bridge facility, where Emergency Services District No. 2 personnel helped unload it.
Some of the agencies picked up the pallets of water they needed, while others were delivered by the Texas National Guard.