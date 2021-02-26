Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes court appearance

WASHINGTON DC (KTRE) - A Goodrich man and his cousin accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots appeared in federal court in Washington DC for a status conference.
Daniel Page Adams, 43, is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.
In the hearing Friday, attorneys discussed protective orders, what evidence will be used and a bond hearing for Adams.
Judge Paul Friedman set the next court date for June 2.
Adams’ attorney said he is hoping to have a bond hearing within two weeks.
