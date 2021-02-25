East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Late this evening through very early on Friday morning, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms to move through the northern 1/2 of East Texas...generally north of Highway 79 (Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage). A few may be south of this line, but most should be north of it. Most of the isolated storms should be ending shortly after sunrise on Friday leaving most of East Texas with just scattered rain showers. With a few of the heaviest storms overnight, some hail will be possible along with some gusty winds. The flooding and tornado risk is very, very low at this time. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep northern sections of East Texas under a Marginal Risk, or 5% chance, for strong to severe storms. Rainfall totals north of Interstate 20 should range from 1″ to 2″, with a few locations getting a bit more. South of I-20, rainfall totals are expected to be from .25″ to .75″. These totals are through Sunday morning. After Sunday morning, Increased chances for showers and thundershowers will occur into early Monday morning as another front moves through late on Sunday night. An additional 1″ to 2″ of rain will be possible. As we head into Tuesday, rain chances will be slight, but should remain through Thursday with only a small amount of additional rainfall. Temperatures should remain in the “mild” range. Nothing too cold...nothing too warm.