Lightning strike possible cause of Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are at the scene of a burning house Thursday evening.
The fire department says the home is in the 2800 block of Tryon Road. It is believed that lightning was the cause of the fire, but fire officials say that it will be investigated.
Our reporter at the scene spoke with the homeowner, who said the fire started around 6 p.m., and that they think it was started by lightning. No one was home at the time of the fire, they said.
The homeowner told our reporter at the scene that no one was home when the fire started.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.