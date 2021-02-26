Lightning strike possible cause of Longview house fire

Lightning strike possible cause of Longview house fire
By Stephanie Frazier | February 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 8:05 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are at the scene of a burning house Thursday evening.

The fire department says the home is in the 2800 block of Tryon Road. It is believed that lightning was the cause of the fire, but fire officials say that it will be investigated.

Our reporter at the scene spoke with the homeowner, who said the fire started around 6 p.m., and that they think it was started by lightning. No one was home at the time of the fire, they said.

