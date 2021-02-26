Jacksonville ISD board accepts resignation of Supt. Chad Kelly; appoints Brad Stewart as interim

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD school board meeting began with members going into executive session to discuss personnel matters, including the separation from the district of its superintendent. The session lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.
Dr. Chad Kelly submitted his resignation to the board, they said, and tonight they unanimously voted to accept his resignation. Effective immediately, Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations Brad Stewart will serve as interim superintendent.
At 7:15 p.m., the school district sent an official statement regarding the resignation of Dr. Kelly:
Dr. Chad Kelly has announced his resignation as superintendent of schools for the Jacksonville Independent School District. An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Kelly the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent. The board and Dr. Kelly have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district.
On behalf of the entire district, the board of trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Kelly for his efforts while serving as superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire district team during Dr. Kelly’s tenure as superintendent.
Dr. Kelly thanks the present and past board of trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the Jacksonville ISD. A school district is measured by the commitment of the board, staff and community to its children and their achievement. This district is indeed so committed. Dr. Kelly would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the district’s programs and services during his term as superintendent.
Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision. The board and Dr. Kelly wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the district’s accomplishments.
The board extends its best wishes to Dr. Kelly in his future endeavors. On its part, the board will soon begin its search for a new superintendent as not to disrupt the district’s operations.
The school district shared the following information about Stewart:
Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees appointed Mr. Brad Stewart as Interim Superintendent following a special board meeting on February 25, 2021. Mr. Stewart is in his 24th year of education and is currently the Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations for the district. He will assume this new role immediately.
Mr. Stewart is a proud JHS Class of 1987 alumnus, and began his teaching career with Jacksonville ISD in 1997 as a middle school history teacher. He transitioned quickly into a leadership role and was named Assistant Principal for Joe Wright Elementary in 2003 before being appointed Principal in 2006. Brad then moved to District Administration as Director of Human Resources in 2013. He was named Assistant Superintendent of Personnel in 2014, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Personnel in 2015, and since 2016 has served as Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations.
“It is a great honor to assume this role and to work with our amazing staff and students to continue the great work of Jacksonville ISD”, states Mr. Stewart.
Stewart graduated from UTTyler with a Bachelor of Science degree, completed a Masters of Education at SFA, where he also received his Superintendent certification. Brad’s wife, Tina, and three daughters, Kristin, Kayla Beth, and Karleigh are all JHS alumni.
The district’s Board of Trustees, at its March 5, 2015 meeting, unanimously voted to hire Dr. Chad Kelly as superintendent of schools. Kelly replaced retiring Superintendent Dr. Joe Wardell.
