1 injured, 1 at large following Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a suspect is at large following a shooting at the intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Street.
The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. The victim has been taken to a Lufkin hospital and is constant and alert.
According to police, the shooter fled the area and is in a dark-colored sedan, which may be a black Dodge Dart.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
