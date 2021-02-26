1 injured, 1 at large following Lufkin shooting

Shooting at intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Street. (Source: Lufkin police)
By Jeff Awtrey | February 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:02 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a suspect is at large following a shooting at the intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Street.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. The victim has been taken to a Lufkin hospital and is constant and alert.

According to police, the shooter fled the area and is in a dark-colored sedan, which may be a black Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

