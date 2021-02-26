Friday’s Weather: Cloudy, rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms continue this morning in northern counties, but will come to an end by late morning. Just a few isolated showers will be possible off and on into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s in most of East Texas today, but southern counties will be in the lower to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for a few isolated showers off and on, especially in the morning hours. Temperatures will be warm this weekend despite the cloud cover with highs reaching near 70 degrees. Chances for rain become likely late in the day Sunday and continue through early next week. Temperatures early in the week will be cooler, with highs in the 50s, but a quick warming trend is expected by midweek. At least slight chances for rain last into the end of next week.