Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’ve got another cloudy day on tap as temperatures range in the 50s this afternoon for our northern counties, 60s for our central counites, and 70s for Deep East Texas thanks to a stalled cold front sitting right in the middle of East Texas! Scattered rain chances will be possible throughout the day today but rain will remain fairly spotty until our overnight hours where showers and isolated thundershowers have a better shot at moving in. This weekend looks to be a soggy one as more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout both days. More rain on Monday and early Tuesday before we see a brief dry streak that will last into Wednesday morning. More rain becoming likely by Wednesday afternoon and lasts on and off throughout Thursday and into early Friday. By the time the rain is done in East Texas, estimated rainfall totals look to range anywhere from 1.5″ - 3.5″, with greater totals favoring our northern zones. With how waterlogged our soil is thanks to last weeks melted snow, I would not be surprised to see some flooding issues in low-lying, poor drainage areas by the start of next week. If you see water on any ETX roadways, please turn around and find a different route.