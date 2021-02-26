Rep. Cole Hefner authors bill giving school security personnel liability protection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, East Texas Rep. Cole Hefner joined East Texas Now and expanded upon a bill he introduced in Austin on Feb. 10.
House Bill 1788 concerns immunity from liability of public and private schools and security personnel employed by those schools for certain actions of security personnel. Hefner said it simply intends to get public, private, and charter school and their security personnel protection from liability when reasonable action is taken to protect the school and the people inside. This includes possessing and/or using a firearm to protect the school.
