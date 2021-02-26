Carthage community sends former mayor off to new home at North Texas retirement community

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carson Joines came to Carthage in the late 1940s to play football at Panola College. More than 70 years later, the former town mayor and councilman is leaving Carthage for his new home: a retirement community closer to his children in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Joines said he had never even heard of Carthage before moving here to play college football, but it ended up being the place where he fell in love and made a life.
“I knew I had to get her,” Joines said about the first time he saw his wife. ”And I did.”
Joines married his wife, Dixie, and raised a family in Carthage. He was elected to city council in 1971, and served as mayor pro tem for 10 years. He served as the town’s mayor for 32 years.
“We had a lot of good times together,” said Bob Harness, a friend of Joines. “I love that man.”
Community members like Harness lined Joines’ street to send him off to his new home with waves, hugs, and signs.
“A great man, a great mayor, and a real good public official,” Harness said. “And he loved Carthage and its people.”
That mutual love was on full display as Joines was driven through town before heading to DFW.
“I love y’all,” Joines said as he was driven down the road.
There was a handshake from the town’s longtime fire chief, and even a final interview with the local radio station. And as the crowd thinned out, and the road came to an end, Joines waved a final goodbye to his beloved city.
“I love all of them,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what I’ve gotten into. They’re always there with me and I appreciate that very much and thank them for the love they had for me. And me for them.”
After his wife’s death, Joines formed a wonderful 12-year friendship with Ann Flowers, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 81.
