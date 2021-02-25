Woman struck by vehicle crossing Broadway Ave. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday evening a woman was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Broadway avenue in South Tyler.
According to a report from authorities, a female was crossing Broadway near Grande Boulevard at an area that was not at a crosswalk.
“The woman was struck by a southbound vehicle,” said Andrew Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for the Tyler Police Department.
She was transported to UT Health and as of last night was in stable condition.
According to the department no charges were filed against the driver.
The case is still under investigation.
