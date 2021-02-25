Tiger cub rescued from San Antonio area arrives at Black Beauty Ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch introduced a new tiger cub into her new home at the wildlife sanctuary this week.
Elsa, named after character from Disney’s Frozen, was rescued last week by Bexar County authorities after she was abandoned by her owner in freezing temperatures in the San Antonio area. The cat so far is healthy and isn’t experiencing any aftereffects of the freezing temperatures.
They have since switched Elsa’s diet so that she can grow into a healthy tiger. Black Beauty hopes to gain custody so that they give Elsa a close to normal life as a tiger in the habitat that they have provided for her.
