Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re in store for a pretty cloudy day today as temperatures warm into the 60s for highs this afternoon. We’re already seeing a few showers out and about early today and rain only becomes more likely during the second half of the day as showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the evening hours. Overnight tonight into early Friday morning we will see another round of shower and storms, some of which could become strong to severe. Widespread severe weather will not be likely, but a few isolated storms could develop some quarter sized hail and damaging winds. Severe threat dies out by Friday morning, but scattered rain chances will continue through the majority of the afternoon. This weekend looks to be a soggy one as more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout both days. More rain on Monday and early Tuesday before skies finally dry out by Tuesday afternoon. By the time the rain is done in East Texas, estimated rainfall totals look to range anywhere from 1.5″ - 3.5″, with greater totals favoring our northern zones. With how waterlogged our soil is thanks to last weeks melted snow, I would not be surprised to see some flooding issues in low-lying, poor drainage areas by the end of the weekend. If you see water on any ETX roadways, please turn around and find a different route. Please remain weather alert over the next couple of days, we will keep a close eye on tonight’s severe weather set up and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.