Texas Parks & Wildlife counting 1000s of bats dead under bridges following winter storm

TEXAS (KLTV) - Texas Parks & Wildlife officials say they are getting reports of large bat fatalities under bridges.
The Texas Wildlife Diversity Program’s officials are asking for the public’s help to check under bridges and overpasses throughout the state for dead bats in the wake of last week’s winter storm. You can report your data to the iNaturalist project by clicking here.
Also, they ask that when reporting, please include the number (even an estimate is helpful) of individual bats in a given observation so they have a better record of the scale of the mortality event.
Please drop that in the Comment/Description section or ideally complete the additional field “Number of Individuals” when reporting at the above website.
