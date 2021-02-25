Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (Source: David J. Phillip)