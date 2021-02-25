Second dose Moderna vaccine clinic scheduled for this weekend at Harvey Convention Center

From NET Health
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center before January 21st is invited to return for their second Moderna vaccine in the coming days. These invites include persons who received their first vaccine on the following dates:
- Wednesday, January 20th
- Tuesday, January 19th
- Friday, January 15th
- Thursday, January 14th
- Wednesday, January 13th
- Saturday, January 9th
- Friday, January 8th
Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine on one of the above dates is invited to return either this Friday February 26th, Saturday, February 27th, or Tuesday, March 2nd.
Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine on or before January 21st will need to show their “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card”. This is the small white card given when a person receives their first COVID vaccine. The second vaccine will still provide effective potency even if more than 28 days have passed since receipt of their first COVID vaccine.
Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health on Thursday, January 28th, or Friday January 29th will be invited to receive their second vaccine in early March, due to the postponement of our clinics from last week’s winter weather.
NET Health will contact everyone who received their first vaccine on January 28th or 29th, to receive our official invitation to schedule an appointment day and time to receive their second Moderna vaccine. Notification will be made either by email, text message, and/or phone call, and is dependent upon the contact information that the person entered upon our waiting list.
“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Vaccine Updates” link. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your official invitation to make an appointment to receive your second vaccine.
Invitations to make an appointment are only made available to persons who are enrolled into our “Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine”.
If you have already enrolled into our “Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine”, no further action is needed.
To enroll into our waiting list, persons must be (1) over the age of 65, or (2) working in a profession that qualifies you as being Tier 1A, or (3) over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that have been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” continues Roberts. “These reminders include wearing a mask, frequent handwashing, social distancing, staying home when you are ill, and avoiding gatherings with persons outside of your immediate household.”
NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for “Second Dose Vaccine Clinics” in future weeks and invitations to make an appointment will be provided to persons on our waiting lists who enrolled into our waiting lists first. Appointments are only created based upon our available supply of COVID vaccines and upon the date that our NET Health Immunizations Department physically receives more doses of COVID vaccines.
To enroll into our waiting list to receive your second or your first COVID vaccine from NET Health, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.