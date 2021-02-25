Second dose Moderna vaccine clinic scheduled for this weekend at Harvey Convention Center

“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Vaccine Updates” link. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your official invitation to make an appointment to receive your second vaccine.