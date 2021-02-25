One teen, one juvenile shot in Tyler, suspect arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday two people were shot, one a 17-year-old, and one juvenile in Tyler at the 2200 block of WNW Loop 323.
Tyler Police report responding to the shooting at approximately 3 p.m. where the investigation determined a fight broke out involving Christopher Lynch III, a 17-year-old male from Tyler, one juvenile and several other people.
During the fight, Dejuan Anthony Henley, a 23-year-old male from Tyler, shot Lynch numerous times. While shooting, Dejuan also shot the juvenile in the leg.
Lynch was transported to TFD Fire Station 1 by private vehicle and then to UT Health by EMS. He was taken into surgery and is now in stable condition.
Detectives arrested Dejuan Henley who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a collective bond of $200,000.
The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are pending.
