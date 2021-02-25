Lufkin police release name of woman killed in head-on collision on Timberland Drive

According to a press release, a family was traveling southbound on Timberland Drive in separate vehicles when they tried to turn left on Nesbitt Avenue to go home. Gabriel Galindo, 32, of Lufkin, was driving a Cadillac Escalade, and Maria Galindo, his 32-year-old wife was driving behind him in a Jeep Liberty. At the same time, Ashley Huffines, 34, of Lufkin, veered into the turn lane in a northbound Nissan Altima, the press release stated.