Lufkin police release name of woman killed in head-on collision on Timberland Drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the woman who died after a head-on collision that occurred on Timberland Drive Wednesday night.
According to a press release, a family was traveling southbound on Timberland Drive in separate vehicles when they tried to turn left on Nesbitt Avenue to go home. Gabriel Galindo, 32, of Lufkin, was driving a Cadillac Escalade, and Maria Galindo, his 32-year-old wife was driving behind him in a Jeep Liberty. At the same time, Ashley Huffines, 34, of Lufkin, veered into the turn lane in a northbound Nissan Altima, the press release stated.
The Altima struck the Escalade head-on. The Cadillac was then pushed into the Jeep.
“Huffines did not appear to be wearing her seat belt, and she struck the windshield and steering wheel, causing trauma to her head and neck,” the press release stated. “The airbags in her vehicle did not deploy.’
Huffines was taken to a Lufkin hospital, where she later died.
“Medical testing performed at the hospital confirmed that Huffines was intoxicated at the time of the crash,” the press release stated.
The Galindos’ three children, ages 11, 9, and 7, were taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Neither of the parents required medical attention.
“Please keep everyone involved in this accident and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” the press release stated.
