Ladyjacks chop down Demons to clinch SLC regular season title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks continued their dominance on Wednesday night and celebrated their first regular season Southland Conference title since 2014-15 after beating Northwestern Sate 114-58.
Marissa Banfieldled the way with 18 points, going 6-8 from 3-point range. Other players in double figures included Zya Nugent with 19 points, Stephanie Visscher with 14 points, Alyssa Mayfield with 13 points, Avery Brittingham with 11 points and Tasharian Robinson with 10 points.
“It is beyond special group.” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “To be resilient enough through this year with everything that has been thrown at these girls. I mean they are really kids. They are 18-22 year olds. They have been dealt a difficult hand. They stayed true to each other and true to the process.”
The Ladyjacks will now go to the Southland Tournament and play as the overall-one seed. There first game in the tournament will be March 13 from the Merrell Center in Katy.
“We have finished second by a game three years in a row I believe so it has been a long time coming for the seniors.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.