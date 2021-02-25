East Texas Food Bank receives donation that can provide 35,000 meals to local families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many are still struggling to get food and water after last week’s storm, but some help has come to East Texas.
42,000 pounds of mixed goods were delivered to the East Texas Food Bank today. That’s roughly 35,000 meals going to local families.
The donation came from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Five trucks came to Texas with food from Salt Lake City. The donation includes vegetables, beef, peanut butter, and many other goods.
The food bank’s CEO said they don’t often get full truck load donations. The church said it was important to select a place that serves smaller, rural food banks without high charges or delivery fees.
“Well anyone who’s been to the grocery store over the last few days knows that there is definitely a need for food in the East Texas area,” said Daren Yeager, a local leader with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tyler. “It especially impacts those who are unable or don’t have the resources to get food. Having this truck come in, it will be full of goods and food that are going to be very very needed for this community.”
The East Texas Food Bank was selected based on its connection with the community, organized processes, and adequate unloading equipment.
