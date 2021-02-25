East Texas Ag News: Wide range of prices for cattle sales this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week’s buyer demand spotted a mixed quality offering of feeder calves.
The front end of the feeder calves showed an unusually wide spread of the price ranges over the plainer end, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cow prices reflected the packer’s need to refill their inventory as prices were the highest the market’s seen them in months. Slaughter bull demand also remains strong.
