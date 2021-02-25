DETEC reports power restored for all known outages

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reports power restored to all known outages following the winter storm.
At the peak, DETEC reported over 23,000 outages. After damages were assessed, DETEC predicted restoration to possibly take 3 weeks.
DETEC reports: “In just 10 days, DETEC crews, our fellow cooperative friends and contractors surpassed this goal. Hard, physical labor and mental determination are to contribute to this success. Today we tip our hats to the hard-working lineman and operations staff that got the job done once again.”
