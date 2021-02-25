1 dead, 2 injured in Rusk County home invastion/gunfight

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds, and one person later died after a home invasion in Rusk County turned into a gunfight, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, RCSO deputies responded to a 911 call about gunshots at a home in the 10000 block of Main Street in New London on Sunday.
When the deputies got to the scene, they found three gunshot victims – two men and a woman. A medical helicopter transported the two men to a Tyler hospital, and an ambulance took the woman to a Tyler hospital as well.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that an armed male entered the residence without consent,” the Facebook post stated. “This woke up the other male who lives at this address. Words were exchanged between the two males, and both males began shooting at one another.”
Both men were shot multiple times, and the woman was hit as well, the Facebook post stated.
The man that broke into the home later died as a result of his injuries.
“The District Attorney’s Office was notified and they will assist with presenting the case to the Grand Jury,” the Facebook post stated.
The post also stated that no other information will be released until after a grand jury has convened to review the case.
