City of Whitehouse lifts boil water notice

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Whitehouse reports the boil water notice is lifted.
Samples taken Wednesday meet or exceed all requirements from TCEQ and Whitehouse has rescinded the Boil Water Notice that was issued on Feb. 17.
It is safe to resume consumption and use of City of Whitehouse water supplies, according to the announcement.
The city advises flushing all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes. To flush, turn on the cold water tap of all faucets and run the water at least 15 minutes.
Emptying your water heater is not necessary.
Flush and clean water dispensers and ice makers. The city advises changing the filter cartridge and throwing out the ice. Flush the water dispenser for 3-5 minutes. Run the ice maker for 1 hour and throw out that ice. Wash and sanitize the bin.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.