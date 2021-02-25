Annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail still on despite some effects from cold

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite the cold, snow and ice last week, Visit Tyler says the 62nd Annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will still be taking place March 19-April 4.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulturist Greg Grant says visitors can expect to see about 15-20% of the normal blooms this time of year.
Even though, the evergreen azaleas have been greatly affected, Grant says that some blooms we can still expect to see are crabapples, deciduous azaleas, dogwoods, and more.
