After decades of debate, Lubbock will install tornado sirens within city limits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s unclear exactly when Lubbock’s tornado sirens were last operational, but it has been several decades since they’ve sounded off across the Hub City. After years of debate, city council approved the budget for new sirens to be installed later this year.
Tuesday night, city council approved over seven hundred thousand dollars to purchase and install 45 outdoor sirens throughout city limits. Director of Emergency Management Joe Moudy said the goal is to alert people who are outside or not signed up for LBK alerts.
“The outdoor warnings can provide an additional tool to help people seek shelter and hopefully save lives,” Moudy said. “Can’t guarantee sirens would be heard inside your house or inside a building depending what’s going on. Depending on the structure, insulation that type of thing.”
They are expected to be installed within the next four months, approximately June. However, tornado season begins the end of April and early May.
“As far as the last tornado that hit Lubbock was in 1970. There have been several tornados around Lubbock over the years, but fortunately none of them have hit Lubbock,” Moudy said.
Although we have been lucky so far, Lubbock is still the only city with a large population in tornado alley- without tornado sirens. The Texas Tech campus is the only part of Lubbock with sirens. This year, that will change and maintenance will be hired to keep up with the sirens.
