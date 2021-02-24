Winter weather results in increase of four-wheel drive vehicle sales

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Lessons were learned by area drivers as they tried to navigate through the snow and ice last week. Now it appears many of those motorists are contacting car dealerships for a possible upgrade in transportation.
Although it has been less than a week since the winter weather, some car and truck dealerships say due to this experience they are receiving an increased interest in four-wheel drive vehicles.
Dwayne Demedio, general sales manager at Orr Chevrolet in Texarkana, says he is not surprised with the increased interest in four-wheel drive vehicles.
“We are short on inventory but we have inventory coming in. We are really short on four-wheel drive trucks,” said Demedio.
Dealers say the interest is not just here in our area. Chad Jordan with McClarty Ford in Texarkana said it’s not only the individual customers in the market, but dealerships in other areas impacted by the wintry weather.
“I’ve got other dealerships today, we have had several inquiries on vehicles that we have on the lot and everyone of them have been four wheel drive vehicles from Expeditions to Explorers,” said Jordan.
Car dealers said they believe this trend will continue as drivers learned an important lesson during last weeks weather event.
“Getting out of a two wheel drive vehicle, which could be dangerous if the weather should hit again, and get into a four-wheel drive vehicle that is safer to drive in that element,” said Jordan.
