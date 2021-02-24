Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! A cloudy but warm day today as temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon. A cold front will begin to move through East Texas today and could bring a few spotty showers to the area, but most will remain dry. Skies will see some partial clearing tonight before clouds pool back in early tomorrow morning. Temperatures behind this cold front won’t see too much of a plunge as most of the area will wake up in the middle to upper 40s in the morning before warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances ramp up during the second half of the day tomorrow as showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the evening hours. Overnight Thursday into early Friday morning we will see another round of shower and storms, some of which could become strong to severe. Widespread severe weather will not be likely, but a few isolated storms could develop some quarter sized hail and damaging winds. Severe threat dies out by Friday morning, but scattered rain chances will continue through the majority of the afternoon. This weekend looks to be a soggy one as more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout both days. More rain on Monday and early Tuesday before skies finally dry out by Tuesday afternoon. Please remain weather alert over the next couple of days, we will keep a close eye on Thursday night’s severe weather set up and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.