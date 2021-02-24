Tyler City Council approves $2.5 million contract for continued sewer system repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler is about five years into their 10-year wastewater collection system consent decree − a plan to assess nearly 700 miles of sewer pipes over several years. Nearly half of the city’s original system is older than 50 years old and largely made of clay.
“Clay is a great product in that you don’t have to worry about the walls being eaten away by acid, but it’s brittle and if you don’t install that stuff just right and you don’t bed it just right, you have problems and you have cracks and roots find their way through those joints,” City of Tyler Environmental Compliance Engineer Paul Neuhaus said.
During last week’s winter storm, Neuhaus says the sewer system fared well, allowing them to aid the city’s water department.
“Even the guys on the wastewater side pretty much had to stop and do what they normally do to try and pitch in and help out,” Neuhaus said.
Today, the Tyler city council approved a $2.5 million contract for work on 168 sewer mains, thousands of feet of pipe replacement, along with other repairs.
“Even with new construction, you still have to worry about maybe there’s utilities there that you didn’t know were there, and when we’re talking rehab, we definitely have all that and then more,” Neuhaus said.
With the repair of each new line, the city gets one step closer to a modern system − one capable of holding up for what they hope will be for decades to come.
“When we started this, we didn’t have a very good asset management system in place and so there’s a lot of stuff that we didn’t realize was there and that has grown, so this Consent Decree has really from an asset management standpoint been a good thing because we have to manage our assets. We have to know where everything is and so we are making strides that way,” Neuhaus said.
The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2026.
