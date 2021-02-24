Texas Legislature to hold hearings on statewide blackouts, industry response

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Both the Texas Senate and House of Representatives will hold hearings Thursday at 9 a.m. examining extreme weather condition preparedness and circumstances that led to the power outages directed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).
In the Senate, the Business and Commerce Committee will review generator preparedness and performance, utility outage practices, natural gas supply, and the reliability of renewable generation, as well as overall ERCOT system resilience.
The Texas House of Representatives Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources will hold a joint public hearing on the statewide blackouts during the extreme winter weather.
The factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, the response by industry, suppliers, and grid operators, and changes necessary to avoid future power interruptions will be the topics for consideration.
