Texas Department of Emergency Management distributing water in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Emergency Management has designated Texarkana as a water distribution site for six northeast Texas counties.
Bowie County residents can pick up the water at the emergency operations center at 1101 W. 21st street in Texarkana, Texas.
Emergency management leaders say this region has been allocated around 15,000 cases of drinking water.
“The water comes here in bulk and we trailer it out to all the locations that needs water we will have handled about a half million of water when it all is said and done and that is if we don’t have to increase our request,” Eric Schlotter with Bowie County Emergency Management.
Distribution is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every business day while supplies last.
