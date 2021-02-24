Suspect on Texas Ten Most Wanted List arrested in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Marques Thompson was arrested at a relative’s home in Texarkana.
Thompson was added to the DPS Ten Most Wanted List on Feb. 4, 2021, and was wanted for the Jan. 12 murder of Nichlos Muldrow in the Oaklawn Village parking lot.
In addition to a murder charge, Thompson also had warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, probation violation on aggravated assault and two felony warrants in Arkansas.
Officials have booked Thompson in the Bi-State Jail.
