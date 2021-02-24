Snow causes carport to collapse trapping East Texas family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After record snow fall swept across East Texas, many East Texans discovered damage to their property.
Some damage wasn’t just noticed after the snow storm but some happened during the storm for Jewel Kirkendoll and her family that was the case.
“We were all home and it was very scary I am not going to lie it was scary,” said Kirkendoll.
Kirkendoll’s fiancé had just come back inside to feed their dogs but what happened seconds after he closed the door is something that this family will never forget.
“It was just like a large bang it was very loud it was really startling because our house isn’t very big so we all pretty much heard it,” said Kirkendoll.
The entire carport had collapsed from the weight of the snow blocking the front door of the house. With a pile of sheet metal and ice on the ground, walking out the front door was now extremely dangerous forcing the family to use the window.
“If someone had slipped or fallen trying to climb over it one of us could have gotten seriously injured,” said Kirkendoll. “We have a son who is 10 and we didn’t want to risk him trying to get out and our pets taking them outside.”
Kirkendoll and her family have since cleaned up the front of their house, returning a path for them in their dogs. If the record snowfall wasn’t a big enough memory the damage caused by it will surely be.
“It was very hard for me just to know that something that I love so much got damaged like that I can’t imagine how other people are coping with what they lost during this snow storm,” said Kirkendoll.
Kirkendoll says they wouldn’t have gotten through this without help from their neighbors, so they encourage others to help each other during the cleanup.
