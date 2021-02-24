SFA Baseball opens 2021 season with upset win over No.25 Oklahoma

Senior RHP Joseph Sgambelluri set the tone for the Lumberjacks pitching 3.2 innings, striking out three Sooners, only giving up three runs. Benny Emmons III (2.0 innings) hopped on the mound in the bottom of the 5thinning striking out three and gave up one, with Chandler Poell providing two K’s and allowing one run in 1.1 innings of action.