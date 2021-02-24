Recent freeze won’t kill 62nd Azalea Trail, will likely reduce flower blooms

A lot of azaleas and other evergreen plants after the freeze will have brown leaves, but this is not an indicator of the life of the plant. According to Grant, the best way to know if your plant is damaged beyond repair is to wait until warmer weather and longer days, then assess the status of the stems of the plant. If the stems are dried, brittle, or cracked, those parts of the plant have probably frozen and can be cut back. If limbs were broken, those will need to be cut off at an angle to prevent insect damage.