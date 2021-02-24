Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at Killeen hookah lounge in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a Killeen hookah lounge.
Police did not release the suspect’s name.
The arrest stems from a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Crew Hookah Lounge in Killeen.
Officers found Anthony Newton, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.
He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died about 90 minutes later.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.