Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at Killeen hookah lounge in custody
(Source: KWTX)
By KWTX Staff | February 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 4:54 PM

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a Killeen hookah lounge.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

The arrest stems from a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Crew Hookah Lounge in Killeen.

Officers found Anthony Newton, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died about 90 minutes later.

