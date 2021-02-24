Mahomes Foundation donates 30K meals to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Patrick Mahomes Foundation is donating 15,000 meals each to two events for the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler.
The donation was announced on the 15 and the Mahomies Twitter site.
The events are:
March 5 - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Lindsey Park.
March 19 - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Lindsey Park.
Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, established the foundation focusing on communities in need.
Others are reaching out to help those impacted by the winter storm, including a donation of 25 pallets of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arriving to the food bank Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.