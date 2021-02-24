Longview City Council approves ‘Project Double’ deal for $140M e-commerce center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council has approved a resolution that will bring a $140,000,000 investment and more than 1,200 jobs to the city over the next five years.
The city called a special city council meeting Wednesday morning in part to consider a resolution designated “Project Double.” Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO), outlined details of the project during Tuesday’s meeting.
A company working with the City of Longview, which was not immediately identified by Mansfield during the meeting, intends to create more than 1,200 jobs over the course of a 5-year period, Mansfield said. That averages around 240 to 250 jobs created per year in the city, with more than 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023, Mansfield explained. Additionally, he expects another 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs available by 2026.
The $140,000,000 investment includes an 850,000 sq. ft. building in the North Business Park of Longview that would serve as an e-commerce fulfillment center.
“This is a different project, one that I see as certainly shaping as the future for industry in that this is not a typical distribution center, although distribution is a component,” Mansfield said.
“We’re excited about the opportunity that brings to our community,” he added.
The motion passed 7-0. The city council also approved a resolution “confirming that the City of Longview has no objection to the designation of a Foreign-Trade Zone” as part of the economic development incentive package negotiated by LEDCO. The motion also passed 7-0.
The company’s contraction team is in Longview to meet with the city’s development services to begin preliminary discussions for permit approvals, Mansfield explained, and the company has expressed its intentions to hire as many subcontractors and vendors as they possibly can.
Mansfield added that construction would also bring close to 2 year’s worth of hotel night stays in the city for workers during the term of the project, and “for an industry that’s been hit hard over the last year, that’s a welcome news for sure.”
“This is something unprecedented in our community; this is not something we’ve ever seen before or happened,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack added. “The City of Longview is going to be just as shocked as I am about what kind of opportunity this is for our community. It’s something unlike anything we’ve seen before.”
Gregg County commissioners are set to consider approving the deal during its regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.