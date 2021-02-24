Longview City Council approves ‘Project Double’ deal for $140M e-commerce center

A company working with the City of Longview, which was not immediately identified by Mansfield during the meeting, intends to create more than 1,200 jobs over the course of a 5-year period, Mansfield said. That averages around 240 to 250 jobs created per year in the city, with more than 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023, Mansfield explained. Additionally, he expects another 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs available by 2026.