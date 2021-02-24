Gospel recording artist VirLinda Stanton shares how she found her purpose

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - VirLinda Stanton an actress and gospel singer joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to talk about her book Souled Out, Volume 2: Inspirational Stories on Beating the Odds.
Stanton said her grandmother guided her towards God and from there her faith grew.
She reminisced about performing at the White House for President Obama and shared how that came to pass.
Stanton said, “whatever it is your heart desires you can do it.”
She will be honored at the Texas African-American Museum in Tyler for Black History Month, Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4:00 p.m.
