East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front that will move through East Texas today will cool us down and bring in rain for the next several days. However, out ahead of this front, very warm temperatures have occurred. Glorious Weather, no doubt, compared to last week. Now, as we head into the day on Thursday rain chances will increase throughout the day and most should be just rain. Overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, a disturbance moves overhead over northern locations, increasing our chances for isolated thundershowers and even a few thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern 1/2 of East Texas, generally north of HWY 79 from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. A few stronger storms are possible with the main threat being small hail. All other risks are very low. Rain is in the forecast through Monday with a few isolated thundershowers mixed in. It is not expected to rain the entire time, but chances will continue. The next cold front, after todays, will be very late on Sunday night/early Monday morning. With this front, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Lesser chances on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Some sunshine is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well. At least a moderate wind is possible through Monday. Rainfall totals starting on Thursday and continuing through Monday of next week still looks to be in the 2″-3″ range with some locations getting nearer to 4″. Grab those umbrellas, you/we will need them.