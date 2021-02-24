East Texas farmers, ranchers counting the cost of last week’s winter storms

East Texas farmers, ranchers counting the cost of last week’s winter storms
Cows (Source: KTRE)
By Jeremy Thomas and Christian Terry | February 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:27 AM

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas is in Jasper County today speaking with the county’s extension agent on losses sustained because of last week’s winter storm.

County Extension Agent Brock Fry said they have received dozens of reports of damage.

“Some of the reports that we got in were a lot of pipe damage from freezing pipes and barns and livestock pipes that they rely upon to get their livestock water,” he said.

Some are also reporting loss of livestock; and struggles to find hay and feed. Coming up tonight, we’ll also hear a Jasper County rancher on what she is enduring after this winter storm.

