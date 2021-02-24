East Texas Rep. Hefner proposes bill allowing guns in hotel rooms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rep. Cole Hefner has proposed a bill to make it legal for permitted gun owners to take their weapons into hotels.
The bill was brought about when Sen. Bryan Hughes noticed a statement posted on a hotel window that prohibited guns on the property.
Hughes and Hefner later discussed that when people travel they frequently bring their firearm and ammunition along for protection. They proposed HB 1856 to make it legal to take one’s firearm into a hotel room.
He said that they aren’t proposing that guns be allowed in public areas of hotels, only in the vehicle in the hotel parking lot, and on the way to the person’s hotel room. The gun owner must have the proper permit to carry in the state of Texas.
The act, which will go into effect Sept. 1, can be read in full here.
