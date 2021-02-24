City of Tyler to delay water disconnections, cancel late fees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler today announced that it will delay water disconnections for two months and will not be charging late fees or disconnect fees to assist those affected by the recent severe weather event.
The announcement also said that customers who experienced a leak as a result of the winter storm event may also be eligible for a leak credit through Tyler Water Utilities.
According to the released statement, if a resident experiences a larger-than-usual bill as a result of a leak or main break on their property, they can apply to the city’s leak credit program for a credit to their account
Normally, the leak credit is used for hard-to-identify leaks (leaks that a customer may not be aware of until they receive a larger-than-usual bill). Tyler Water Utilities is expanding this program to include leaks that occurred as a result of the storm. Per city ordinance, the maximum credit allowed by the program ordinance is half the cost of the volumetric loss.
The following is an example of how credits are calculated:
The typical water and sewer charges for a residential customer using 5,000 gallons is $59.55 (base rate plus usage). If this customer experienced a loss of 2,000 gallons they could be eligible for a credit of $6.90- half the cost of the 2,000 gallons of usage that was lost in the leak.
Credits will vary depending on the customer’s rate group and gallons lost. Contact the Water Business Office to Request a Leakage Credit Form at (903) 531-1230.
