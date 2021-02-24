Athens woman allegedly found with 'substantial amount of meth' while being booked into jail for burglary, theft of gun

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County deputy responded to a burglary in progress call on Sunday, and found the suspect at a gas station in Athens.
The suspect, now identified as Christie Diane Johnson, confessed to the deputy that she had contraband on her when he confronted her, according to a statement by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Then, when her vehicle was searched, three guns were found. The statement said that one of them was reported stolen out of Arkansas.
The deputy also located a substance believed to be methamphetamines in Johnson’s vehicle, the statement said.
When Johnson was taken to the jail for booking, officers found what they called a ‘substantial amount of methamphetamine on her person.’
Johnson, 34, of Athens, was charged with burglary of a building, theft of firearm, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Her bonds totaled $52,500. She bonded out on Tuesday.
