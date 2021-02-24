Arp, Swift lift boil water advisories

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Arp and Swift are no longer advised to boil water intended for consumption.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as,” the City of Arp said in a press release.
Arp residents with questions concerning this matter can contact Donnell Brown at 903-360-5038.
Officials with the community of Swift released a similar announcement regarding lifting the boil water advisory.
Swift residents with questions concerning this matter can contact Nancy Randall or Matt Barrett at 936-462-7843 or 936-221-6490.
