Whitehouse REC helping students with remote learning

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The REC in Whitehouse will be open the remainder of the week to help students with remote learning.
They are providing chrome books if needed, or parents can send their own learning device. It’s $25 a day per student, and is for members and non members this week. They provide breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack. While they have water bottles, they are asking that you send a water bottle to start the day with. For more information or to sign your child up you can call (903)-202-7181
