Rep. Clardy says Texas legislators will hold people responsible for power outages accountable

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - State Representative Travis Clardy knows there are many Texans wanting to hold someone accountable for the massive power outages across the state.
During the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders Conference Call held Tuesday morning, Clardy said legislators will attempt to answer that concern as early as this week.
The Energy Committee and State Affairs Committee will meet jointly this week. Donna McCollum shares the points the representative wants to examine in the above video.
