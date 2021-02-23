SFA surges late to beat Central Arkansas Monday afternoon

UCA’s Hudspeth converted on another triple followed by a Terri Crawford steal and layup to give the Sugar Bears a 35-27 lead, but Alyssa Mayfield’s bucket gave her team the lead back, 38-37, at 3:45 in the 3rd quarter. A few layups from Visscher and Tasharian Robinson closes the gap to 49-47, but UCA tied it up at 49-49 heading into the final quarter. In the 4th quarter, Avery Brittingham gave her team an abundance of spark, scoring 17 points in this quarter alone. SFA was able to pull away, and outscored UCA 33-10 in the final 10 minutes of play.