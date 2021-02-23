SFA surges late to beat Central Arkansas Monday afternoon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - It was a gritty Southland Conference matchup this afternoon in the second meeting of the season between the SFA Ladyjacks and the Central Sugar Bears.
The Ladyjacks haven’t played a game in 16 days, but they were able to clinch a spot in the conference tournament with an 82-59 win over UCA. SFA improves to 18-2, 10-0 in Southland Conference play.
GAME AT FIRST GLANCE:
The Sugar Bears edged the Southland Conference preseason favorites 30-27 at the half, with the game all tied up at 49-49 heading into the 4th quarter. SFA was led by Pilgrim’s Player of the Game Avery Brittingham, 8 points, three assists,
and two steals. The Ladyjack bench outscored UCA’s 33-15, along with scoring 33 points off of turnovers. SFA dominated the 4th quarter 33-10 to close out the contest.
1st QUARTER ACTION:
The Sugar Bears came out of the game unafraid and took a 7-5 lead at 6:55 in the first quarter, but Marissa Banfield
converted on a three right away to put her team up 9-7 with just over five minutes to play in the first. Two 3-pointer’s from Stephanie Visscher boosted the Ladyjacks to a 15-10 lead, and SFA led the Sugar Bears 18-13 after the 1st
quarter. UCA did outrebound the Ladyjacks 13-9 in this quarter, including five offensive rebounds.
SUGAR BEARS LEAD LADYJACKS 30-27 AT THE HALF:
SFA had a 20-17 lead at the 2nd quarter media timeout from an Aiyana Johnson layup from Visscher, but Carley Hudspeth tied it up with three at 5:35. A Savannah Walker free throw and layup gave the Sugar Bears a three-point lead, but Banfield hit a huge three to tie it up at 23 apiece. Johnson’s fast break layup from Tasharian Robinson was able to cut the UCA lead to three.
SECOND HALF:
UCA’s Hudspeth converted on another triple followed by a Terri Crawford steal and layup to give the Sugar Bears a 35-27 lead, but Alyssa Mayfield’s bucket gave her team the lead back, 38-37, at 3:45 in the 3rd quarter. A few layups from Visscher and Tasharian Robinson closes the gap to 49-47, but UCA tied it up at 49-49 heading into the final quarter. In the 4th quarter, Avery Brittingham gave her team an abundance of spark, scoring 17 points in this quarter alone. SFA was able to pull away, and outscored UCA 33-10 in the final 10 minutes of play.
UP NEXT:
The Ladyjacks will take on Northwestern State on Wednesday, February 24th at 6:30 p.m. at William R. Johnson Coliseum.