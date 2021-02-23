SFA Ladyjacks first team to clinch spot in the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It should be no surprise that the SFA Ladyjacks are in the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Ladyjacks are 10-0 in SLC play following a 82-59 win Monday over Central Arkansas. The Ladies are still in the receiving votes category and are ranked No.17 in the NCAA NET Rankings.
Fans of SFA will need to act fast to make sure they get tickets for their games in Katy. According to the Southland Conference, the Conference will permit up to 50 percent of available seating. A reconfigured Merrell Center, with its normally-used telescopic seating sections unavailable to attendees this year, will be adjusted for a maximum capacity figure of 2,000 fans.
“The Southland Tournament will offer a $20 ticket per day, and digital tickets are now available through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com),” the conference said in a release on Monday. “There will be no hard tickets available for the event, as a digital purchase option will be available to walk-up customers until the adjusted arena capacity is reached. Further, there will be no pass-out policy, and same day re-entry into the Merrell Center will require an additional ticket purchase. Further, all seating will be general admission and distanced with no specified reserved areas for fans of participating teams.”
Masks/face coverings are mandatory for Merrell Center entry, must be worn at all times, and the arena’s common public areas will be cleaned throughout the event.
The tournament will be held March 10-14, at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. The Ladyjacks are projected to start play on March 13 in the women’s semifinals. The SFA men have mathematically qualified for the event but are serving a one-year postseason ban.
