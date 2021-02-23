SFA Ladyjacks first team to clinch spot in the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament

“The Southland Tournament will offer a $20 ticket per day, and digital tickets are now available through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com),” the conference said in a release on Monday. “There will be no hard tickets available for the event, as a digital purchase option will be available to walk-up customers until the adjusted arena capacity is reached. Further, there will be no pass-out policy, and same day re-entry into the Merrell Center will require an additional ticket purchase. Further, all seating will be general admission and distanced with no specified reserved areas for fans of participating teams.”