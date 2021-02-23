Red Raiders fall in overtime to Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the road for a Big Monday contest, it was another nail-biting conference game as the 18th ranked Red Raiders went into overtime and they came up short falling 74-69 to the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State beat Tech in Lubbock in overtime as well.
Texas Tech took an 11 point lead in the second half, but the Cowboys went on a 15-0 run over a four minute stretch to go up four with just under ten minutes to play.
Down two, Texas Tech has the ball with 17.3 seconds to play. Off a missed three, Terrence Shannon Jr. found Kyler Edwards down low to tie the game with 2.8 left.
Terrence Shannon Jr led Tech with 18 points.
Mac McClung had 17 and Kevin McCullar added 12.
Texas Tech drops to 14-8 overall and 6-7 in Conference. The Red Raiders will host Texas Saturday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.